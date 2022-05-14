I have received countless emails and social media postings commenting on the stronger-than-normal northwesterly winds this spring. The San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District announced that consistent high winds over the past several weeks have impacted air quality on the Central Coast, especially in south San Luis Obispo County.
Along the Northern and Central California coast, spring is notorious for strong and persistent northwesterly winds, but it has been more pronounced this year.
Many days this spring have seen northwesterly 50-plus mph wind gusts at the Diablo Canyon Meteorological Tower. On April 30, the northwesterly wind gusts reached 59 mph.
This condition has produced vast amounts of upwelling and frigid seawater temperatures. So far, seawater temperatures at Diablo Canyon have ranged between 48 and 50 degrees this month. These winds have also mixed out the marine/temperature inversion layer, leaving mostly clear skies with plenty of sunshine.
So why are the infamous gales of spring more persistent and stronger than normal this year?
First is the record small number of storms this year and the prefrontal southerly winds and rains they bring. The first four months of 2022 were the driest on record at Cal Poly since 1869. Cal Poly has recorded only 1.5 inches of rain as of May 14. The previous most-parched start to the year was in 1972, when 2.78 inches fell. So far, the Santa Maria Public Airport has only seen 1.7 inches, like Cal Poly, which is also the driest start of any year on record. To make matters worse, May is on track to be completely dry.
This week, the U.S. Drought Monitor dropped much of the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, except the coastal regions from D2 (severe drought) to D3 (extreme drought) classifications. The Drought Monitor map is updated weekly and is a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The dearth of storms this year is probably related to the current La Niña, “the diva of drought,” according to Bill Patzert — a retired climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena — that remains doggedly in place. Since January 2020, an La Niña or neutral condition — the infamous “El Nothing” or “El Nada” has been dwelling in Niño 3.4 — a region of sea-surface temperatures in the central equatorial area of the Pacific Ocean — as the standard for classifying El Niño (warmer-than-normal SST) and La Niña (cooler-than-normal SST) events. The fortune-telling SST cycles in Niño 3.4 are categorized by the amount they deviate from the average SST over three months.
This week, the Climate Prediction Center reported that “La Niña is favored to continue through the Northern Hemisphere summer (59% chance during June-August), with a 50-55% chance through the fall.” A few of the climate models advertised that La Niña will persist into early 2023.
El Niño events tend to drive the storm track farther south into the Central Coast, while a La Niña condition often does the opposite, keeping the storm track to the north, which is not good news for precipitation.
Which leads to the question: What can coastal California expect with a warming climate? One scenario could be more northwesterly winds and in turn, more upwelling.
Let me explain.
As the Central Valley warms, it could produce a deeper thermal trough, which is often a predominant weather feature during the spring, summer and fall. A deeper trough would create a stronger pressure gradient between the waters off our coast and the interior, producing a higher frequency of occurrence of northwesterly (onshore) winds and cooler air temperatures at the lower levels of the atmosphere.
Over the last few decades, this hypothesis seems to be verifying. The stronger northwesterly winds have reduced the amount of low coastal clouds and the fog and mist they bring. Cloud cover measurements collected from the San Luis Obispo County Airport show a downward trend.
None of this is comforting and given the exceptionally dry conditions all over California, all the experts are anxious about an early and long fire season.