A group of 14 Santa Barbara County cultural institutions have banded together to form the Environmental Alliance of Santa Barbara County Museums to collectively raise awareness about environmental issues under a banner project campaign dubbed “Impact: Climate Change & the Urgency of Now.”

Members of the alliance include Solvang's Wildling Museum of Art & Nature and the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art, 12 other area museums, a zoo and a botanic garden: Art, Design & Architecture Museum (UCSB), MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Old Mission Santa Barbara Museum, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The countywide campaign, hosted by participating members now through September, will feature public exhibits, special events and programs that address important issues in a range of disciplinary approaches, "enabling visitors to deepen their understanding through art, history, science, interactions with animals and in botanic garden settings," according to Stacey Otte-Damangate, executive director of the Wildling Museum.

Some events are slated to coincide with April 22, Earth Day, which marks 53 years since the 1969 oil spill off the Santa Barbara coast which prompted local attention and evolved into an environmental movement across the country that is honored each year.

Alliance partners will take part in the annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Celebration on Friday, hosted by the Santa Barbara Community Environmental Council and held at the Arlington Theatre.

“We are 14 institutions with one shared vision,” said Steve Windhager, executive director of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, an alliance member. “We believe that our collaborative work will inform and engage the public, while being a force multiplier for positive change.”