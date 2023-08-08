Wildling Museum hosting cost-free Family Day
The Wildling Museum's summer Family Day event returns Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering visitors a full day of free museum admission during event hours.
The day will feature art and nature-inspired activities including a live owl meet-and-greet by Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eyes in the Sky, a local nonprofit which educates the public about rescued birds of prey.
Young visitors can also meet a mermaid, enjoy face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate in the museum lobby, or sketch and nature journal with leaves, rocks, and other natural materials on the third-floor classroom.
Families are invited to tour all three museum floors of exhibitions that include: Bird’s Eye View: Four Perspectives; Sedgwick Reserve: A Conservation Story; and Message in a Bottle.
For updates and more information, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/2023-summer-family-day?blm_aid=31594
Music in the park at Solvang Park
Solvang's summer Music in the Park series continues weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by area musicians.
The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.
Concerts are held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.
Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.
Wednesday summer concerts include:
Aug. 9: Nataly Lola & Ghost Monster
Aug. 16: Dirty Cello
Aug. 23: Sean Wiggins & IOne gOat
Aug. 30: Falcon Heavy
For the full list of upcoming concerts, visit www.solvangcc.com/music-in-the-park
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG wellness program
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 29 to Nov. 16.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in an instructor-led class each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:35-11:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Darin McClelland, wellness director at 805 686-2037 ex: 3133 or email Darin.McClelland@ciymca.org for more information.
Chris Young to perform at Chumash Casino
Country music star Chris Young will bring his North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $109, $134, $159, $179 and $199.
Young has scored No. 1 hits with “Voices,” “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “You” and in “Tomorrow.”
Young in 2011 released "Tomorrow" and the album “Neon,” which included No. 1 hits, “You” and “I Can Take it From There.”
In 2017, Young became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted by Brad Paisley.
This year, he kicked off the year with a pair of new singles, “Looking for You” and “All Dogs Go to Heaven.”
The Tennessee-born performer is said to be one of the most influential and innovative talents in the music industry today.
The Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.