The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m.
The featured event, "Roy Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors," will provide attendees with a fascinating look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography as part of the current Wildling Museum main floor exhibition, "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker."
General admission is $10 and museum member admission is $5.
Advance registration is encouraged and can be done online at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2023-roy-dunn-talk
The Wildling Museum is located at 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang.
Questions can be directed to the museum at info@wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315.