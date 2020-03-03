Williams leads Capps in race for 1st District supervisor’s seat

Update 9:30 a.m. - In the 5th District race, incumbent Das Williams pulled in 7,920 votes, or 51.6%, over challenger Laura Capps, who received 7,185 votes, or 46.8%, and are headed for November.

In a battle between two candidates for the 1st Supervisorial District seat incumbent Das Williams is leading challenger Laura Capps in early results with only mail-in ballots counted, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

If the trend holds all the way through the precinct ballot counts, Williams would hold onto the seat he was first elected to in 2016.

From the mail-in ballot count, Williams has received 5,392 votes, or 51.6%, while Capps is holding 4,885 votes, or 46.7%, according to figures from the Elections Office.

Both liberal-leaning candidates from Carpinteria have long been involved in government at multiple levels, so both bring strong credentials to the job of county supervisor.

Capps began as an aide in the Clinton White House, then became a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton. She was communications director for Sen. Ted Kennedy, was a senior aide on John Kerry’s presidential campaign.