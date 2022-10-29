A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday.
The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon will start Saturday and will continue through Monday under mostly clear skies.
Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the low-60s at the beaches, the low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
Tuesday morning will see low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle, followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures on Tuesday afternoon.
A slow-moving cold front is forecast to travel through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures.
In fact, most Central Coast locations will struggle to reach the low-60s.
The long-range models are advertising the chance of moderate to heavy rain developing on Nov. 8-9.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/74 45/73 43/71 45/63 46/56 41/56 43/59 45/62
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/80 43/81 46/78 44/71 42/62 38/61 39/63 40/67
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/73 44/71 46/68 48/64 48/59 42/60 44/61 46/64
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the Northern and Central California coastline will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Saturday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Oct. 22):
1917 - The temperature at Denver, CO, dipped to zero, and at Soda Butte, WY, the mercury plunged to 33 degrees below zero, a U.S. record for the month of October. (David Ludlum)
2010 - The massive record "super" storm two days ago, centered over North Dakota and Minnesota has generated lots of interest, and some skepticism, in the meteorological community.
2019 - The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) issued an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke today.
2021 - The San Luis Obispo County Airport - McChesney Field - reached 94 degrees yesterday. The record high for this location is 100 degrees set back in 2003. Paso Robles saw 83, Santa Maria 86, Baywood Park 85, and Diablo Canyon, 78 degrees.