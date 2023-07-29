According to Dan Turner, director of Cal Poly's Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Institute and a retired CAL FIRE chief and business manager of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, "wind is the fire boss," but it also plays the role of the "fog boss" in San Luis Obispo County's coastal areas.
When the winds blow from the northwest toward the southeast, it's likely that a marine layer with patches of mist and fog will form along the coastline, keeping the beaches pleasantly cool during the day.
If these northwesterly winds strengthen to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) or higher levels, they can mix out the temperature inversion layer, leading to sunny skies.
Conversely, coastal regions experience sunny and warmer weather when winds blow from the northeast. Understanding the influence of these winds is crucial in predicting and comprehending the local weather patterns.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon along the coastline, decreasing during the night and morning starting on Saturday and continuing through Friday.
These winds are expected to produce mainly clear skies during the late morning and afternoon hours, with fog and mist developing overnight in the coastal regions of northern Santa Barbara County.
These oceanic winds we'll keep the coastline and coastal valleys mild. However, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will warm to triple-digit levels on Saturday into Sunday, cooling to the high-80s on Tuesday through Wednesday.
The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will see highs in the low-80s, while the inland areas (Santa Ynez) will range between 100 and 103 degrees.
Temperatures along the beaches will reach the low-60s.
Much like last week, the models indicate variable amounts of subtropical moisture will stream northward over the Central Coast from Mexico. This condition will produce scattered mid to high-level clouds, creating cooler temperatures but higher humidity levels on Monday into Wednesday.
A robust upper-level high-pressure system will develop over California starting Thursday and remain nearly stationary over the state through next Sunday.
Consequently, temperatures will warm throughout the Central Coast, with the coastal valleys reaching the 80s and the inland valleys hitting triple-digit levels by next weekend.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/81 56/81 55/76 53/70 52/68 51/71 55/76 57/85
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/101 57/100 58/93 56/87 53/86 51/87 55/94 57/102
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/82 54/80 54/75 54/71 52/69 52/70 54/72 55/83
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) along our coastline during the afternoon and night, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet during the morning on Sunday through Friday.
Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell will be 1- to 2-foot southern hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) on Wednesday.
This Date in Weather History (July 22):
1898 - The temperature at Prineville, OR, soared to 119 degrees to establish a state record, which was tied on the 10th of August at Pendleton.
1981 - Fifty cattle, each weighing 800 pounds, were killed by lightning near Vance, AL. The lightning struck a tree and then spread along the ground killing the cattle.
1988 - Hot weather prevailed in the western U.S. Fresno reported a record 13 straight days of 100 degree heat. (Storm Data)
2015 - In the city of Bandar Mahshahr (population of about 110,000 as of 2010), the air felt like a searing 165 degrees today factoring in the humidity. [Iran's heat index was literally off the charts, and this is what it feels like]
Although there are no official records of heat indices, this is the second highest level we have ever seen reported. To achieve today's astronomical heat index level of 165, Bandar Mahshahr's actual air temperature registered 115 degrees with an astonishing dew point temperature of 90 degrees! (Jason Samenow-The Washington Post)