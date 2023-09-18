Winners announced in 86th annual Solvang Danish Days parade, LEGO contest

Winners of the 86th annual Solvang Danish Days parade, LEGO building competition and aebleskiver-eating contest have been announced as the three-day festival that kicked off Friday concluded Sunday.

A colorful parade of entrants filed down Mission Drive Saturday afternoon in a show of Danish pride, with the overall winner announced as "Cheeseburger in Paradise" by the Fabulous Five Families — a float produced by the Andersens, Farrises, Inemans, Beehlers and Kaufmans.

In an added tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett, the float's giant hamburger replica was joined by features including an interpretation of the vintage cast iron Ansonia clock found in downtown Solvang and numerous red and white flags representing Denmark, among other Danish add-ons.

Other category winners included the Vikings of Solvang who took "Best Family" group entry for their oversized Viking ship; "Best Musical" entry by the Nordhoff High School Rangers marching band; the "Best Equestrian/Live Animal" entry by Solvang Trolley; and the "Best Miscellaneous" entry submitted by Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company. The performing arts troupe at Fossemalle Dance Studio this year is celebrating 35 years of performances in the community.

In different parts of downtown Solvang, three professional LEGO builders on both Saturday and Sunday were hard at work to create personalized — and downsized — LEGO versions of Solvang Danish Days Parade floats.

According to Danish Days marketing director Anna Ferguson-Sparks, the building competition ended in a tie, with the creations of Suzanne Hansen and Jesse Gros sharing the winner's title. Third contestant Ezra Bermudez was awarded runner up, in his iteration that was also judged on interpretation of theme, creativity, clever parts usage and skill.

Also on Saturday and Sunday, the annual Solvang Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest took place, inviting festivalgoers of all ages to indulge in the consumption of unlimited round Danish pancakes.

Winners of the Saturday contest were Hendrix Farris, 11, of Solvang, who ate three aebleskiver in one one minute; and Tom Crowther, 21, hailing from New Hampshire, who beat out competitors in his category by polishing off four aebleskiver in one minute

On Sunday ahead of competitive eater and YouTube star, Raina Huang's debut, Luke Wright, 10, of Thousand Oaks, finished off five aebleskiver in one minute in the 16 years and under category, while 32-year-old Victor Angel — a Valley resident and Bit O’Denmark employee — ravenously consumed 12 aebleskiver in five minutes, in the over 16 age category.

Ultimately Huang's experience beat out all competitor numbers, though did not surpass her 2018 results of 36 doughy pastry balls consumed in the five-minute hands-free competition.

Huang, 29, of Walnut, California, competed Sunday, eating a total of 26 aebleskiver in five minutes before shifting to Copenhagen Sausage Garden's "sausage menu challenge" in which she devoured 11 sausages — with buns— in 29 minutes.

The three-day Danish Days festival, which began in 1936, takes place each year in Solvang to commemorate the town's iconic Danish heritage with authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment and family activities.

Ferguson-Sparks reports that dates and details of the 87th annual celebration in September 2024 are forthcoming.

"Thank everyone for attending the 86th celebration of Solvang Danish Days, and we’ll see you next year!"