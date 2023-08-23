Results from the 2023 Lompoc Skateboard Competition at College Park were announced during the Aug. 19 event and include winners in four age groups in two categories.

Best Trick (Beginner, ages 7-9):

Franklin Rioux of Santa Ynez - First Place; Owen Martinez of Lompoc - Second Place

Best Run (Beginner, ages 7-9):

Owen Martinez - First Place; Franklin Rioux of Santa Ynez - Second Place

Best Trick (Advanced, ages 7-9):

David Delgado of Lompoc - First Place

Best Run (Advanced, ages 7-9):

David Delgado of Lompoc - First Place

Best Trick (Beginner, ages 13-15):

Skyler Knaff of Lompoc - First Place; Alejandro Gomez of Lompoc - Second Place

Best Run (Beginner, ages 13-15):

Ezvyn Delgadillo-Ramirez of Lompoc - First Place

Best Trick (Advanced, ages 13-15):

Sevu Tejada of Lompoc - First Place; Hudson Redmond of Lompoc - Second Place; River Henkel of Orcutt - Third Place; Nala Wertz of Lompoc - Fourth Place

Best Run (Advanced, ages 13-15):

River Henkel of Orcutt - First Place; Sevu Tejada of Lompoc - Second Place; Hudson Redmond of Lompoc - Third Place; Nala Wertz of Lompoc - Fourth Place

Best Trick (Beginner, ages 16-18):

Braden Lacey of Lompoc - First Place; Jacob Quackenbush of Lompoc - Second Place; Henry Delgadillo of Lompoc - Third Place

Best Run (Beginner, ages 16–18):

Henry Delgadillo of Lompoc - First Place; Braden Lacey of Lompoc - Second Place

Best Trick (Advanced, 16–18):

Jackson Mance of Lompoc - First Place; Ethan Beltran of Lompoc - Second Place

Best Run (Advanced, ages 16–18):

Ryleigh Serpa of Grover Beach - First Place; Ryles Beaudoin of Arroyo Grande - Second Place; Jackson Mance of Lompoc - Third Place; Ethan Beltran of Lompoc - Fourth Place

Best Trick (Masters, ages 19+):

Shane Daniels of Lompoc - First Place; Jason Smith of Lompoc - Second Place; Nate Axline of Lompoc - Third Place

Best Run (Masters, ages 19+):

Jason Smith of Lompoc - First Place; Robby Hargrove of Lompoc - Second Place; Nate Axline of Lompoc - Third Place