Winter’s first storm soaks Santa Barbara County

The first solid storm of the 2020-21 winter season brought Santa Barbara County unusual southwesterly gale-force winds and the first significant rainfall since March, soaking a parched land still struggling under drought conditions.

Officials said the rainfall will have little impact on the county’s major reservoirs, but the moisture will reduce the danger of wildfire in a county where as recently as Dec. 6 the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for extreme wildfire danger.

Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said it’s hard to say exactly how many ticks down the risk chart the rain will take the county’s fire danger.

“Any increase in moisture will increase the fuel moisture content, and that really helps with keeping fire from getting started,” Bertucelli said, adding the increased moisture will also slow the rate of spread in more volatile fuels like grasses.

“It’s always great when we get moisture,” he added. “It’s just unfortunate it took until Dec. 28 to get it.”

The interagency Southern California Geographic Operation Coordination Center listed fire danger in Santa Barbara County’s mountains as “moderate” on Monday.

But Bertucelli pointed out a single rain won’t hold the wildfire danger down for long.

“We get 2 to 3 inches, and unless we follow that up with 2 to 3 inches the next week and follow that up with 2 to 3 inches the following week, we’ll just go right back to where we were,” Bertucelli said. “Hopefully, we can back this storm up with a few more.”