An emergency project to repair Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road, will result in a lane closure and 24/7 one-way traffic control over the next few weeks, according to Caltrans District 5 officials.
During that time full highway closures will be necessary to complete some of the repairs, with delays not to exceed 20 minutes.
Travelers are encouraged to detour to State Route 246 to travel between the Lompoc area and US 101 until repairs can be made.
Officials said repairs are expected to be complete within the next three weeks, weather permitting.
Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area, and motorists are encouraged to allow extra commute time.
The contractor for the $3 million emergency project is Granite Construction of Watsonville.
For more information and traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, visit Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter @CaltransD5; Facebook Caltrans Central Coast (District 5); and Instagram Caltrans_D5.