With plover violations skyrocketing, annual closures may return to Surf Beach

“In one day out there, I stopped four people from crossing over [the restricted boundaries] that were out-of-towners who had no idea,” Mosby said. “I think it’s important to note the difference there.”

Throop said he’d look into it but acknowledged that such information could be hard to determine since a portion of the violations are reported using only evidence and no contact with the actual offender.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne encouraged Lompoc community members to look into becoming a volunteer docent. Doing so would show that the community is working to improve the beach, she said, and could potentially “help change the tide” of the rising violation totals.

“The more we can have our own community out there educating our visitors about the concerns, [the more likely we’ll] be able to potentially keep our beach open,” she said.

While Throop said it was unlikely that the beach would be closed this year, he said this nesting season could heavily impact the regulations imposed in future years.

“Fish and Wildlife will look at how we're progressing and if we get past this season, they’re gonna look at maybe another season and see, ‘OK, maybe this wasn’t the best test,’ because we’re far, far above what has happened in the past,” he said. “I’d just like to implore everybody to please follow the rules and stay out of the restricted areas.”

In addition to getting Surf Beach opened year-round, Lompoc city officials and residents also started a push last year to open the beach up for fishing within the Vandenberg Marine Preserve — a 33-mile section of coastline — and to have the nearby Ocean Park opened for nonmotorized forms of water recreation. Fishing has not been allowed at Surf Beach since 2007, and recreation hasn’t been permitted in the water at Ocean Park for several decades.