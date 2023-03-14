Women winemakers of Santa Barbara County gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate the fruits of their labor in tandem with International Women's Day, which focuses on the achievements of women.
Thirty-one female winemakers, numerous chefs, bakers and food crafters set up at the newly-renovated and historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Los Olivos where they welcomed 170 guests who sipped, nibbled, and toasted at the annual occasion that featured gourmet appetizers, sweets, and wine tastings.
"They say 'it takes a village,' and wow what a village we have," said event-co-founder and local winemaker Karen Steinwachs. "With all the world and local tension, this was simply a day of pure joy."
Steinwachs said she couldn't be more proud to participate, live and work in Santa Barbara County "where women are encouraged to follow their passions."
"We are each and every one of us thrilled to be able to give back to the community through our efforts, and particularly this year to The Rainbow House, Inc.," she said.
Funds raised through the event are earmarked for local nonprofit The Rainbow House Inc., considered the first LGBTQIA+ community resource center in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Donations and invoices are still being tallied, according to organizers, who noted that numbers will be finalized at some point next week.
The annual event coincides with the March 8 global holiday that each year aims to bring greater awareness to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.