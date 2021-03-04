Woof, y’all! Texas dogs headed for Santa Barbara County shelter

After Winter Storm Uri wreaked havoc across Texas, Santa Barbara County Animal Services responded to a call for help from the state’s animal shelters hit by freezing temperatures, ice and snow.

Now, 22 dogs are en route to the county and will be up for adoption, including at an online event on “Texas Tuesday,” said Angela Yates, County Animal Services director.

After the recent storm left owners stranded without power and water, thousands of Texas pets entered animal shelters, putting dogs and cats already in them at risk of euthanasia due to space limitations and exhausted resources, Yates said.

A major collaboration of animal organizations set out to transport 1,000 or more animals across state lines to free up space in the overcrowded Texas shelters.

A long journey from El Paso, Texas, will end Saturday evening in Santa Barbara for 22 healthy, social dogs ranging from 4 to 70 pounds in size.

The priority was to transfer dogs that truly don’t have a home or were at risk of euthanasia.