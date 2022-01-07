Repair work on a Highway 101 shoulder damaged following the Alisal fire has been moved up from its expected start Monday and will begin today at 2 p.m., a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
The northbound right-hand lane will be closed 24 hours a day for a three-week period south of Mariposa Reina, where construction will take place behind a protective barrier that will include temporary striping and will accommodate bicycles.
Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes, Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.
In addition to replacing a damaged portion of the shoulder with a new structural section, the work will include restoring damaged culverts and drainage channels, Shivers said.
John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo is the contractor for the $4.5 million project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318.
