Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County seeks comments on strategic plan

The Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County is looking for public comments on the regional strategic plan for the 2021 to 2024 program years in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
California is requiring all workforce development areas to update the local and regional plans for those years, a county board spokesman said.
Input from the community will be documented as comments received during public meetings and attached to documents the board will submit to the state, the spokesman said.
To help the public understand the workforce opportunity and innovation plan and provide comments, the board has scheduled two virtual meetings Tuesday via Zoom.
The first session is set for 11 to 11:30 a.m. with the meeting ID number 995 2829 7047 and passcode 812702.
The second session is set for 5:30 to 6 p.m. with the meeting ID number 971 7101 2410 and passcode 072902.
Sessions can be accessed by calling toll-free 877-853-5257 and 888-475-4499.
Members of the public also can submit comments via email at dboulanger@co.slo.ca.us.
Emails should reference the page number and section of the local or regional plan being commented on, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit www.sbcwdb.org.
