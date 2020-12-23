Your Cancer Answers: What should cancer patients know about vaccines?

Question: What should cancer patients know about vaccines?
The subject of vaccines has been in the news a lot lately. If you are a cancer patient or caring for someone who is, you may have additional questions about how vaccines fit in with cancer treatment. In this article, Dr. Stevenson addresses some of the specific issues on using vaccines effectively and safely while being treated for cancer.
Vaccines are safe and effective in preventing or minimizing serious, life threatening infections. In general, they “trick” our immune systems into thinking we are infected with the virus or bacteria that the vaccine is targeting. Our immune system then generates antibodies that provide us protection should we get exposed in the future. It is important to know that vaccines are not the actual serious virus or bacteria. They are usually a weakened version of the virus (“live virus vaccine”) or pieces of the dead virus. After receiving a vaccine, it is common to have mild symptoms such as body aches or low grade fevers. This is not because you are sick with the infection, rather your immune system is working as though it has an infection.
Cancer patients are at an increased risk of serious and life threatening complications from infections. As such, vaccines are an important preventative strategy. The influenza vaccine (“the flu shot”) is given on a yearly basis due to the fact the influenza virus changes each flu season (generally fall through winter). Everyone above the age of six months should receive the vaccine. As the vaccine requires the immune system to work, there exist concerns that they will not work for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. Although they may be slightly less effective, they have been shown to be effective even in patients undergoing therapy. Ideally, the vaccine should be given prior to the start of therapy. If this is not possible, the vaccine should be given just prior to the next cycles of therapy when the immune system has had the opportunity to recover. It is not recommended that cancer patients receive the Flu mist nasal spray as this has weakened live virus that may cause illness in individuals with weakened immune systems. It is important to discuss what vaccines and when to receive them with your care team.
Vaccines are expected to help end the current COVID 19 pandemic. There are a number of companies that have developed and are testing COVID vaccines. As of this writing, two companies have completed the final phase III clinical trials and initial reports indicate they are highly effective and safe. It is hopeful these vaccines will be approved soon and available shortly thereafter. There is no reason to believe these vaccines will not work in cancer patients and will be recommended once available.
If you are a cancer patient and have questions call 805-219-HOPE to be connected with a Nurse Navigator.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
