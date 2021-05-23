No wonder this sea otter is keeping his paws out of the water. Seawater temperatures at Diablo Canyon are ranging between 48 and 52 degrees due to the great amount of upwelling resulting from the gale-force northwesterly winds.
Most of last week saw relentless gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline, mostly clear skies and cool to mild temperatures. Last Thursday, the northwesterly winds reached 44 mph sustained with gusts to 58 mph at Diablo Canyon. This upcoming workweek will see the same type of weather pattern.
A deep marine layer with pockets of mist and drizzle will develop Sunday morning. The low stratus clouds will clear from the inland and coastal valleys by the late morning and from many of the beaches by the afternoon as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) winds develop.
Sunday's high temperatures will range between the mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). Most of the beaches will range between the mid to high-50s.
High pressure will build over the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday. This condition will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon and evening. This pattern will produce clear skies and much warmer temperatures with the inland valleys reaching the mid-80s and the coastal valleys warming to the mid-70s. The beaches will reach the low to mid-60s.
A low-pressure system will move into the Pacific Northwest later Tuesday and will bring night and morning marine low clouds, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counites on Wednesday and Thursday.
High pressure will build on Friday into Memorial Day for strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline and warmer weather primarily away from the coastline.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
47/75 52/74 48/67 49/67 51/68 50/67 51/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
47/85 52/83 46/77 46/76 48/79 49/77 50/82
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
48/73 51/73 49/64 49/64 49/66 48/65 50/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will will range between 48 and 52 degrees through Monday, dropping to 49 to 51 degrees on Tuesday through Saturday.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) Sunday afternoon and night, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period on Monday and will remain at this level through Saturday. Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 2- to 4-foot Southern Hemisphere (185-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is expected along our coastline on Sunday through Monday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Be prepared during wildfire season. Find information safety information about wildfire prevention, preparedness, and support at www.pge.com
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
