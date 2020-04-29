Zoomers to Boomers: High schooler creates nationwide food delivery service

"I started making phone calls to all the stores in town and tried to expand to them. From there, we started to grow exponentially," Goldberg said.

As deliveries increased in Santa Barbara, young volunteers in other cities began reaching out to establish their own services, including one of Goldberg's friends in Denver, Colorado.

"That [first inquiry] came through a friend of mine who heard what I was doing who wanted to do the same thing there. So I got on the phone with her and helped her through the process," Goldberg said. "Then I started getting emails from people I had never met before, wanting to do this."

Since Goldberg established Zoomers to Boomers in March, branches have been created in Miami, Salt Lake City, Honolulu and along the East Coast in Michigan and Connecticut, as well as throughout California.

Goldberg and his team now are putting in up to 12 hours a day, seven days a week, to manage deliveries and work with branch leaders nationwide.

Despite the work, Goldberg said his goal is to continue expanding the nonprofit, and to eventually implement a system providing free groceries to those unable to pay.