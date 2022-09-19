The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Athlete of the Week luncheon on Monday and those in attendance were feeling blue.

Both of the Athlete of the Week winners were from Lompoc High.

Lompoc golfer Halee Sager was named the Female Athlete of the Week while football player Nelson Maldonado won the Male Athlete of the Week honors.

Maldonado had a 43-yard touchdown run, seven catches for 89 yards and returned a kick 99 yards for a crucial touchdown in the second half of the Braves' 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande last Friday. Maldonado also recovered a fumble and recovered the game's final onside kick to seal the win over the Eagles, helping Lompoc improve to 4-0 on the season.

Sager, a sophomore, shot a 46 to lead Lompoc to a 270-289 win over Santa Barbara on Sept. 15. She shot a 47 to lead Lompoc to a win at a mini tournament at La Purisima on Sept. 12.

Girls tennis

Lompoc beats PVHS

Lompoc's girls tennis continued their strong season in the Ocean League with an 8-1 win over Pioneer Valley on Sept. 15. The Braves beat Morro Bay 8-1 on Sept. 13.

Women's soccer

Hancock sets school record in 14-0 win

On Sept. 16, a slew of season-best marks were set and a school record was broken after Hancock thumped Glendale in a 14-0 victory. The goal count surpasses the previous single-game record of nine, set by the team against Cerro Coso Community College in 2016.

The Bulldogs (4-0-2), who registered seven goals in each half, jumped out early by scoring four times in the first 17 minutes of action and outshot Glendale at a monstrous 51-1 margin. Cynthia Ramirez and Annette Vargas spearheaded the offensive outburst with a pair of hat tricks en route to the victory.

Ramirez led the way for Hancock with five goals, four assists, and 12 shot attempts. Her scoring effort matches the school record for single-game goals, which was set by Bonnie Zuniga in the 2016 Cerro Coso victory, and moves her to the top of the CCCAA rankings with 15 on the season thus far.

Vargas added to the offensive assault with four goals and eight shots on target, followed by two goals and three tries on frame from Kaihla Lopez. Bianca Castaneda, Emely Graciliano Sanchez, and Leslie Ramirez also tacked on one goal apiece. Hayde Gallardo chipped in with three assists while Jessica Gil, Belinda Hernandez, and Estrella Guzman added one helper each.

Maya Mendek and Ally Britt split time in the box with both putting in 45 minutes of work. Mendek collected one save in the first half after the Vaqueros (0-3) lone shot attempt landed on target.