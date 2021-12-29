NASA's DART spacecraft has beamed back starry images of its journey through space, representing a major milestone for the mission after its launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 23.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft — NASA's first interplanetary defense test — is on a path to intentionally slam into moonlet asteroid Dimorphos by September 2022, according to NASA officials. Dimorphos orbits larger twin asteroid Didymos.

Outcomes of the mission will demonstrate a potential method of protecting Earth from future hazards that could include asteroids.

The DART spacecraft on Dec. 7 "popped open the circular door covering the aperture of its DRACO telescopic camera" and returned the first image of its location, according to a statement issued by NASA mission developers and operators at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

In the image, approximately a dozen stars set against a dark sky can be seen, which scientists confirm is the intersection of constellations Perseus, Aries and Taurus.

Days later, the spacecraft on Dec. 10 also captured an image of resident stars in the Messier 38 Starfish Cluster, which lies some 4,200 light-years away.

NASA's DART mission blasts off from Vandenberg, headed for asteroid impact by September 2022 SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster lifted off at 10:21 p.m. PST hauling NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft into space, that now is on a collision course for moonlet asteroid Dimorphos some 6,835,083 miles away from Earth at a speed of 15,000 mph or 4 miles per second.

DRACO — short for Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation — is a high-resolution camera responsible for capturing images of DART's journey and eventual impact with Dimorphos 6,835,083 miles away from Earth.

The camera also will help guide the spacecraft to its final collision with the moonlet asteroid, according to NASA officials.

While there are currently no known hazards to Earth, targeting the Didymos binary asteroid system is the ideal candidate for DART, officials say, as it poses no actual impact threat to Earth, and scientists can measure the change in Dimorphos’ orbit with telescopes once impact occurs.

DART is estimated to make impact on Sept. 26, 2022.

World's largest space telescope could tell us if life exists on other planets | John Lindsey Today, I want to look past our local weather toward the heavens. Our galaxy is enormous, on a scale that our souls can understand but our brains cannot.

NASA's DART mission blasts off from Vandenberg, headed for asteroid impact by September 2022 SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster lifted off at 10:21 p.m. PST hauling NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft into space, that now is on a collision course for moonlet asteroid Dimorphos some 6,835,083 miles away from Earth at a speed of 15,000 mph or 4 miles per second.