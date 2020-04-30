Mariel Garza: What does a socially distanced summer even look like?

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that social distancing would probably continue through the summer.

I know what you're thinking, because I had the same initial thought: There's no way I can stand four more months of this lockdown.

But that's not what Birx meant, at least I think and hope not. A socially distanced summer doesn't mean we continue to remain hunkered down in our homes until September, except for the occasional run to the grocery store. If we did, there wouldn't be much of a society or economy to rejoin when we emerged in the fall.

What it means is that as we relax some of the strictest pandemic restrictions in the coming weeks, we will keep some measures in place to protect ourselves from a virus that will continue to be a threat for the foreseeable future.

What that looks like will necessarily vary by state, by region, by city and by person.

Some people who are at particular risk from COVID-19 may not want to leave the house until there's a vaccine. The rest of us need to prepare ourselves for a strange and low-key summer with no concerts, fairs or events with large gatherings of people. And nightclubs and bars? Don't count on it.