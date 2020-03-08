Our View: Inching toward November

The super thing about the Super Tuesday presidential primaries is that results tell Americans the real game is on.
Joe Biden staged a dramatic comeback, and it now seems likely Biden and Bernie Sanders are headed for a showdown at the Democratic Convention. Billionaire-level spending on campaign ads couldn’t elevate Michael Bloomberg to the top tier among Democrats, so he graciously bowed out, further thinning the field.
Santa Barbara County’s primary firmed up a few things. Well, sort of. Many of the top-of-ticket races produced a top-two situation, meaning a November runoff.
Of special interest to North County residents — especially those living and paying taxes in Lompoc — is the city’s near-landslide vote in favor of Measure I, which will increase the city’s sales tax, thus giving officials the resources they so desperately need to turn a wish list into a real working plan. Lompoc voters demonstrated their understanding of the need for government to have adequate funds to provide the programs and services most residents want and need.
Like so many cities in the nation, finding the money for public safety has become a priority. The 1-percent sales tax increase approved by voters last Tuesday will provide at least some of the necessary revenue.
The immediate need reported by the Lompoc Fire Department is for two new fire engines, at a cost of about $1.26 million, and a retrofit of Fire Station 1. The Police Department listed a wide range of projects, including an immediate need to replace the police station’s central heating system, which has been out of service for three years, and make possible the purchase of a new radio system, because the radio equipment currently in use by the Police Department is more than three decades old.
Increasing taxes is always a tough call for local voters, because in essence they are the ones being taxed. But in the case of increasing sales taxes, at least local residents don’t have to shoulder the entire burden alone. Every time a visitor buys something at a local store, those tax dollars stay in that town.
We live in complicated times, and if citizens want our local, state and federal governments to continue providing workable programs and services, taxing ourselves is an integral ingredient in a successful strategy.
Last Tuesday’s primary also uncovered some serious procedural flaws in the mechanics of elections. Los Angeles, which has about one-fifth of the state’s voters, was the scene of long lines of impatient, grumbling, foot-shuffling citizens waiting to vote. That scene was duplicated in many other cities.
The problem is that in 2013 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that required local and state jurisdictions to get federal approval before changing their voting laws or practices, resulting in many states closing neighborhood voting precincts, and instead opening community voter centers. Within eight years of that ruling about 1,000 poling places had been closed.
The problem is that such closures mainly impact minority districts, thus creating barriers for poor and minority voters, many of whom lack transportation to and from distant polling places. The Supreme Court majority believes this is a problem only Congress can solve by updating decades-old voting rights legislation. But as most Americans now realize, these days leaving almost any policy decision in the hands of a badly divided Congress is about the same as doing nothing.
All of which circles us back to what probably should be the main talking point for presidential candidates — making America united again.