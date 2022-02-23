The Rona Barrett Foundation broke ground Thursday on the construction of Harry’s House, a 60-unit affordable housing development that will begin serving low-income seniors in Santa Barbara County as soon as the summer of 2023.

The new project shares a 7.3-acre parcel of land with sister property Golden Inn and Village on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Foundation founder and CEO/President Rona Barrett was joined Thursday at the project site by residents of Golden Inn and Village, foundation trustees and board members, Sunseri Construction President and CEO Donny Lieberman, as well as Bob Havlicek, executive director of the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County. The Housing Authority is a partner in both housing developments.

The group dug their shovels into the earth to officially mark the beginning of a 15-month-long development project estimated to be completed on May 31, 2023, and occupied by July 2023.

“I’m thrilled to see the large construction trucks already on the property,” Barrett said. “This means the last phase of The Golden Inn and Village campus in Santa Ynez is now underway.”

The property, dubbed Harry's House, is a namesake which honors Barrett's late father, Harry Burstein, who she cared for during his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

From her personal experience, according to Barrett, the vision was borne from a desire to provide income-limited seniors with housing, support services and socialization equitable to private pay facilities.

“We can no longer settle for treating those who have less as any less deserving of a safe and supportive home in which to enjoy their golden years,” she said.

The new development, which was part of a larger master plan to build a second independent congregate care facility in Santa Ynez, is designed to mirror the Golden Inn and Village, which opened its doors to residents in 2016.

Harry's House will feature a two-story building with 60 studio apartments. The overall farmhouse-inspired architecture, designed by Hochhauser Blatter Architecture & Planning, will include porches and outdoor courtyards.

As part of the resident program managed by Parsons Group Inc. of Santa Barbara, Harry’s House will provide support services and care development in the form of meals, community activities, transportation and oversight for "frail seniors," a foundation spokeswoman said. One objective is to help extend the independence of residents and delay the need for skilled nursing or other higher levels of care in a medical setting, she added.

The spokeswoman noted that the expanded development project carries with it a potential to be replicated in communities across the country wherever a lack of affordable housing for low-income seniors exists.