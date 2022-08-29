Cases of COVID-19 are on a steady decline in Santa Barbara County after the most recent seven-day average showed a 61% drop from a peak on July 14, according to Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin.

The seven-day average, which is based on COVID cases per 100,000 people, has not been this low since Feb. 10, Popkin said.

A dip in the seven-day average positivity rate in the county also is being reported. The rate stands at 11%, down from its recent peak of 16.8% a month ago, according to Popkin, who compared it against the "not-quite-as-recent” peak of 23.2% on Jan. 10 and the all-time pandemic peak of 24.9% on May 6, 2020.

While the downward trend is great, Popkin said, the positivity rate still is higher than the low of less than 1% logged in mid-2021.

In addition to falling cases and rates, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has also decreased — from 35 to 24 as of Friday, according to Popkin.

Odds low for catching monkeypox in Santa Barbara County Unless you fall into a high-risk group, the odds of catching monkeypox in Santa Barbara County are low — but not impossible, as five cases had been confirmed as of Monday, according to a report from the county public health officer.

He noted that there are no COVID patients in the ICU compared to one month ago when five patients were being treated in the county.

Of the 24 patients currently hospitalized in the county, one is at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Popkin said. He noted that for many patients who are hospitalized, COVID-19 is incidental to their hospitalization as they were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Bivalent vaccine

Lompoc Valley Medical Center has ordered 1,100 doses of the new bivalent vaccine, manufactured by both Pfizer and Moderna, which is reported to better protect against the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The BA.5 subvariant currently represents approximately 90% of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to reports.

While the newer vaccine is expected to arrive in early to mid-September, it must first be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Western States Alliance before being administered, Popkin said.

Guidance about age and booster intervals also must be issued.

Over the past several weeks, Popkin reported that the demand for initial vaccinations and boosters has gradually slowed at the hospital's weekly vaccination clinics; however, once the bivalent vaccine becomes available, he said the hospital expects the demand for boosters to significantly increase.

Shot clinics

COVID-19 shot clinics for those ages 5 and older will continue to be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Fridays at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

Appointments are available at myturn.ca.gov, and walk-ins are welcome.

COVID shots for children from 6 months to 5 year are being offered through Lompoc Health medical clinics, as well as through other pediatric providers in the community.

For more information, contact Lompoc Health North H Center at 805-737-8760 or North Third Center at 805-736-1253.