Santa Ynez High School crowned its Homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Pirates' football game Friday night.
Carlos Villa was voted the school's senior king while classmate Sydney Gills won the Homecoming queen honors. Santa Ynez hosted Mission Prep in a Mountain League football game Friday, with Mission Prep winning 32-27.
Villa beat out the other Santa Ynez Homecoming princes, Caleb Cassidy, Aidan Cintron, Alex Keever, Landon Lassahn, Eric Marmolejo, Nolan Oslin and Aiden Tapia.
The other Homecoming queen candidates were Hannah Allen, Kaki Allen, Alejandra Barboza, Natalia Contreras, Ahtziry Guerro, Alexis Mollo and Gabbie Robles.
Gills is a multi-sport athlete at Santa Ynez, playing water polo all four years of high school. She's on track to break the school's career goals record. Gills is also a four-year varsity softball player.
Villa is involved in clubs on campus and participates in OLA (Organization of Latinos and Americans) and FFA (Future Farmers of America).
The school held the annual parade in Los Olivos on Friday, starting at the north end of Grand Avenue and through the flagpole intersection, ending at Hollister Street.
The annual Homecoming dance was held on campus Saturday.
Photos: Santa Ynez High School celebrates Homecoming