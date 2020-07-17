You are the owner of this article.
Next stop for Grace Cose: The Master's University
top story
Senior Spotlight

Next stop for Grace Cose: The Master's University

The Master's University in Santa Clarita was always Valley Christian Academy senior Grace Cose's university of choice, and that is where she will be heading for the 2020-21 school year.

"I saw the campus in person on March 16," days before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closing of schools nationwide, said Cose.

"I've always loved it. I loved the campus. I also did like that they have a small campus enrollment, and you can get more one-on-one instruction from the professors."

Cose was an integral part of the girls basketball and volleyball teams at Valley Christian Academy. She ran the 800 and 1,600 meters, and ran on the mile relay team, at St. Charles Central High School in Missouri as a freshman before moving to California with her family.

Valley Christian Academy does not have a track program.

Cose was the VCA nominee for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table 2020 Female Athlete of the Year scholarship.

Cose, with 14.2 points and 11.2 rebounds a game, averaged a double-double for the Lions basketball team her senior year. She led the team in rebounds and was second behind sophomore Lindsay Mikkelson in scoring.

VCA finished 13-8 and made it to the playoffs. The Lions got in all their games before the pandemic caused the cancellation of the rest of the CIF spring sports season in March.

She hopes to walk on to The Master's women's basketball team. Eventually.

"Just because it's college I think it would be a little too much for me to try to walk on to the team my freshman year," she said.

"I want to get adjusted to college academics first. I hope to walk on to the team my sophomore year."

The 5-foot-8 1/2 Cose said, "I would probably play power forward," for the Mustangs if she is able to walk on to the squad.

Power forward was her main position at VCA. "I did play center a few times," she said.

Cose was a three-year varsity player for Randy Stanford's VCA basketball squad and was a team captain her junior and senior seasons.

She was the team MVP her senior year and was an All-Coast Valley League selection. Cose was also All-Area Second Team.

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, "I have been able to email (The Master's University) as far as enrolling," for the 2020-21 school year, said Cose.

As for the rest of her final high school year Cose, like most of the rest of the students across the nation, had to learn to live with learning online.

"I adapted to online learning," she said. Cose carried a 3.5 GPA at VCA.

Cose will major in pre-physical therapy at The Master's. "I want to become a physical therapist," she said.

TMU said Thursday that it plans on holding residential, on-campus instruction starting Aug. 27 and running through Nov. 24, though "The final two weeks of the semester, after the Thanksgiving break, may be completed off-campus."

