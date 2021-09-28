Over in San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo senior Nick Milton helped power a defense that was dominant in the 27-10 non-league win over San Luis Obispo.
The Titans picked off four passes and Milton had two of those interceptions as the Titans out-scored the Tigers 21-0 in the second half.
Nick Milton, Nipomo DB: 4 solo tackles, 2 INTs in 27-10 win over San Luis Obispo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.