092421 SLO Nipomo FB 02.JPG

Nipomo’s Nick Milton (3) intercepts a pass to San Luis Obispo’s Eli Smiley Rooney.

Over in San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo senior Nick Milton helped power a defense that was dominant in the 27-10 non-league win over San Luis Obispo.

The Titans picked off four passes and Milton had two of those interceptions as the Titans out-scored the Tigers 21-0 in the second half. 

Nick Milton, Nipomo DB: 4 solo tackles, 2 INTs in 27-10 win over San Luis Obispo. 

0
0
0
0
0

