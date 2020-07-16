Nick Sauer named head basketball coach at Righetti

Nick Sauer will be coaching basketball at the same place he played his high school basketball.

Sauer was hired earlier this week as Righetti’s new boys varsity basketball coach. He will take over for veteran coach Kevin Barbarick who stepped down after his second stint as the Warriors’ coach.

Barbarick is Righetti’s athletic director.

Sauer will be a full time special education teacher at Righetti. He played varsity ball at power forward for two years for Barbarick before graduating in 2010.

“We went pretty far in the playoffs that year,” said Sauer.

“I went through the freshman and JV programs, then I played varsity,” said Nick Sauer whose younger brother, Matt, was a second-round New York Yankees draft pick in 2017.

Matt Sauer is recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

Besides playing four years of basketball at Righetti, Nick Sauer played four years of baseball, including the last two at the varsity level in both sports.

Nick Sauer will be stepping into the uptempo Righetti style he was familiar with as a player with a firm grounding as a coach.

“I’ve coached with the Righetti JV basketball program the last five years,” Nick said.

It may be awhile before he can meet with his new players in person. The Santa Maria Joint Unified School District delayed bringing athletes back on campus for conditioning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sauer said the Righetti teaching job will be his first with a Clear teaching credential.

“I got my credential through Brandman University,” he said. “I taught special education at Lompoc Valley Middle School the last two years with an emergency credential.”