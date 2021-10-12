Santa Maria residents are invited to get their skate on Oct. 15 to 17 on the third floor of the Santa Maria Town Center parking lot for a Halloween-themed roller skate event. Admission and skate rentals each cost $5. Multiple sessions are offered each of the three days:
Friday — Session one, 4:30 to 6 p.m., session two, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (teens only)
Saturday — Session one, noon-1:30 p.m.; session two, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; session three, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; session four, 6 to 8 p.m. (teens only)
Sunday — Session one, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; session two, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; session three, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (teens only)
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
