Nipomo is the only 5-0 team in the area.

The Titans trailed San Luis Obispo 10-6 at halftime in Friday night's non-league football game. Nipomo woke up in the second half, out-scoring San Luis Obispo 21-0 en route to a 27-10 win.

The Titans will start Mountain League play Friday night with a game at Righetti. This is Nipomo's first season in the region's tougher league after going 4-1 in the spring.

Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run and Raemar Agnes and Cole Gilson each intercepted passes for touchdowns to power Nipomo in the second half. The Titans also had a second-half safety.

San Luis Obispo dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Nipomo intercepted four San Luis Obispo passes on Friday. Nipomo senior Nick Milton had two interceptions.

The Titans are now on a nice little run. Since falling to Mission Prep 24-10 on March 20, the first game of the spring season, the Titans have reeled off nine straight wins, one of the longer streaks in the area.

That streak will certainly be tested over the coming weeks once Mountain League play starts. The Mountain League is the top league in the Central Coast Athletic Association. Nipomo has played in the Ocean League in previous seasons. They have four league games remaining against the region's top programs, though the Mountain League is a bit down this year.

They'll play at Righetti (0-4) on Friday before hosting Paso Robles (2-2) on Oct. 8. The Titans are scheduled to host St. Joseph (2-3) on Oct. 14 before ending the league run with a game against rival Arroyo Grande (3-2) on Oct. 22.

The Titans started this fall season with a 26-21 home win against a strong Santa Ynez (4-1) team. They then routed hapless Cabrillo (0-4) 56-0 before edging winless Pioneer Valley (0-3) 26-21. The Titans beat Morro Bay (1-3) 48-35 last week.

It was Homecoming for Nipomo. David Ortiz, an offensive lineman for the football team, and Paloma Leal were crowned Nipomo High’s 2021 Homecoming King and Queen during a halftime ceremony.

8-man football

Valley Christian 64, Laguna Blanca 24

Jacob Sanders rushed 17 times for 269 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Lions' rout of the Owls.

VCA is now 3-0 on the season. Sanders had two touchdown runs of 65 yards and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Sanders also deflected a pass and intercepted another.

Sebastian Taborga had 11 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Gabe DeLeon had five tackles and two interceptions.

VCA coach Pete Fortier said fullback Josiah Heller rushed for a touchdown and had "many great blocks" to spring teammates for long runs.

Sean Swain threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Tittes.