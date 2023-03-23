For Kate Barnett, making Cal State Long Beach her next academics and athletics stop was an easy call.

The Nipomo senior right-handed pitcher signed with NCAA Division 1 Long Beach State because, “Really, with the campus and everything, it felt like a real sense of community,” Barnett said Thursday during a signing ceremony for her at the Nipomo High School gymnasium.

“The campus was beautiful, lots of greenery,” said Barnett. “As for the softball program, the coach (Kim Sowder) lets the players have fun, but knows when it needs to get serious.

“As a softball player, that’s very high in importance to me.”

Long Beach State is 13-14 overall, but 3-0 in conference play and is riding a five-game winning streak.

Barnett said she had an offer from NAIA Vanguard and had been in contact with Cal State Fullerton but ultimately decided to go with Long Beach.

The Nipomo senior said she visited the campus in January.

“I met a couple of the players,” said Barnett: “Then I was able to go to a game and see how they interacted with one another.”

Barnett has pitched well so far in this rain-impacted season, but the support on offense and defense hasn’t always been there for her. Nipomo is 1-4, including 0-1 in the Ocean League.

Nipomo has given up just 11 runs but has scored only seven.

Barnett carries a 4.3 grade point average and said she will attend Long Beach State on a full academic scholarship.

“I want to major in medical biology research with a focus on education,” said Barnett.

The Nipomo senior said, “I actually want to be a medical biology researcher for a couple of years then go into teaching either at the high school or college level.”

Nipomo won a CIF Central Section divisional championship last year and lost narrowly in the state divisional championship game.

Barnett, who played on the Nipomo varsity her freshman and sophomore years, did not play softball her junior year, opting for track instead.

“It was for endurance training,” Barnett said of her decision to go with track her junior year.

“As a pitcher, you need endurance to pitch multiple innings, and my endurance level just wasn’t where it needed to be.”

Barnett competed in the open 400 and 200, and the 4x4 relay last year.

“That did the job as far as getting my endurance up,” she said.

Thus, Barnett decided to return to softball.

“It’s my senior year, and I wanted to help the school and support the team,” said Barnett.

“Plus, they had such a great year last year that I wanted to help carry the momentum over to this year.”