The Mountain League is the area's toughest in the sport of boys basketball.

This spring, Nipomo High proved it can compete with the area's best.

After moving up to the Mountain League after winning the Ocean League co-championship in 2020, Nipomo put together another strong season against stiffer competition.

The team, led by second-year coach Stan Ikeda, went 14-5 and finished in a tie for second place with Arroyo Grande. Both the Eagles and Titans finished behind St. Joseph, which went 27-3 and 10-0 in league. The Knights won the CIF Central Section Open Division title.

Ikeda has been selected as the All-Area Coach of the Year for boys basketball. The award is chosen by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record Santa Ynez Valley News.

After a strong regular season, the Titans beat Bakersfield Garces 72-49 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. The Titans then stunned Fresno Hoover in overtime on a buzzer-beater in the semifinals, winning 77-75 on a put-back shot by Joey Garcia

The Titans then lost by a point to Central Valley power Bakersfield Christian 56-55 in the Division 3 title game, with Louis DiModica narrowly missing a would-be game-winner in the final seconds. The Titans were down 17 points in the second half of the title game and DiModica made a shot that tied the score with about a minute left.

"I thought I was really lucky to have that group of kids," Ikeda said of his team. "All the coaches I have now have been there before I was and they did a great job with them. I think obviously I was lucky to have a player like Daren (Sosa) and some of the great athletes over there, like Louis.

"They did everything I asked. I came in and tried to get them to play together and play hard. I tried to do things the right way."

Ikeda laughs about the Titans finishing tied for second in league with Arroyo Grande.

"We blew like a 30-point lead in our first league game and that cost us our outright second place," Ikeda said. "When we moved to that league, all of our players said they wanted to compete against the best teams and the best players and see where they stood.

"There was no complaining about it, it was really encouraging. And they did it."

Arroyo Grande beat Nipomo 77-76 in that first league game of the year before Nipomo avenged that loss with a 73-72 win the following day. The Titans swept San Luis Obispo, Righetti and Mission Prep in league games. They lost to St. Joseph 85-30 in the first game against the Knights before suffering a much more respectable 95-72 defeat in the second game.

"Our kids couldn't wait to play the next game," Ikeda said of his team after the lopsided loss to St. Joseph. "We competed with them the next night, we scored 70-something points on them. I think that gave them some confidence that they didn't have before."

Before he took the head coaching job at Nipomo, Ikeda was an assistant at Arroyo Grande for two stints, one of six years and another of 15.

Ikeda, who attended Arroyo Grande High, has been a prominent figure on the Central Coast for decades. The Ikeda family business, Ikeda Farms, has long been a mainstay in the area.

The Titans went 19-10 in Ikeda's first season at Nipomo, tying Morro Bay at 10-2 in league.

The All-Area Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the first and second teams, will be announced this week.