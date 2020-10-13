You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 16 Rylee Sager
0 comments

No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 16 Rylee Sager

032611 SJ CIF 13.jpg
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Aly Beebe drives to the hoop during the Knights' CIF State Division III championship win over Bishop O'Dowd at the Power Balance Pavilion in Sacramento on March 26, 2011.

Former St. Joseph star Aly Beebe is the No. 1 seed.

Beebe, who helped the Knights win back-to-back CIF Southern Section titles during her freshman and sophomore seasons, won a CIF State title her junior season as she developed into one of the most dominant players in the entire state, if not the country.

Beebe signed with Stanford after graduating from St. Joseph in 2012, though never played for the Cardinal and eventually retired after numerous injuries to her knee.

All CIF basketball

Lompoc's Rylee Sager steals the ball from Morro Bay's Skye Schwellenbach during a Feb. 6, 2015 game at Lompoc High. Sager was named to the All-CIF Division 3A team that year.

Beebe will square off against Lompoc's Rylee Sager, the No. 16 seed. Sager, a 5-foot-7 guard, played in 107 games in four years at Lompoc, scoring 1,104 points.

The former Brave averaged 14 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a senior, leading Lompoc to a 22-7 overall record and 13-1 mark in the Los Padres League.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News