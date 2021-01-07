You are the owner of this article.
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 9 Keith Datu
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 9 Keith Datu

Walker the Warrior will face Keith Datu, of rival St. Joseph in the Elite Eight. 

Walker was named All-Area MVP three times in his Righetti career: During his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Cameron Walker 02
Buy Now

Righetti High School's Cameron Walker drives against Mayfair in the 2012 CIF Southern Section Division 2A finals in Anaheim.

Kevin Barbarick once said of him: "Cameron is the best I've ever coached. And he has handled everything with such class. Cameron is so humble. He's a good person."

Walker averaged 21 points and 11-plus rebounds a game as a senior and played all five positions on the floor during his prep career. He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior, splitting the All-Area MVP award with Cabrillo's Chad Brodhead, another nominee for Player of the Decade.. 

Walker played at Stanford for two seasons. 

Keith Datu 07
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Keith Datu drives to the hoop against Marsalis Johnson from Village Christian during a playoff game in February of 2014. 

He'll go against former Knight Keith Datu, a 6-foot-7 post who scored about 1,500 points with the Knights, adding nearly 1,000 rebounds and over 300 blocks.

During his senior season, Datu averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Datu played in 118 games as a Knight, scoring 1,448 points with 935 rebounds and 305 blocks, adding 75 assists and 73 steals. 

No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 9 Keith Datu

You voted:
