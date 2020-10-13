No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 15 Ravynn Anielski

Arroyo Grande graduate Ashlyn Herlihy is the No. 2 seed. Herlihy averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande. She was named the Times' All-Area MVP as a junior.

Herlihy went on to play at Santa Clara. She redshirted there in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. She earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years. She's started 61 games the last two seasons.

Herlihy will face No. 15 seed Ravynn Anielski in the first round. After finishing 19 games under .500 in Anielski's sophomore season, she led the Panthers to a 17-9 record (11-1 in league games) as a junior.

She scored 19.2 points a game that year, adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.2 steals. Anielski was named the Times' All-Area MVP that year and she earned Ocean League MVP honors.

