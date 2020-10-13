You are the owner of this article.
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 15 Ravynn Anielski
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 15 Ravynn Anielski

Arroyo Grande's Herlihy lands All-Area MVP award

Arroyo Grande's Ashlyn Herlihy was unanimously voted the All-Area MVP for the girls basketball team in 2015. Herlihy has gone on to play at Santa Clara, where she's earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two seasons. She's the third nominee for Player of the Decade.

Arroyo Grande graduate Ashlyn Herlihy is the No. 2 seed. Herlihy averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande. She was named the Times' All-Area MVP as a junior.

Herlihy went on to play at Santa Clara. She redshirted there in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. She earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years. She's started 61 games the last two seasons.

Ravynn 2.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski earned All-Area MVP honors as a junior during that season. She is a Player of the Decade nominee after scoring nearly 1,100 points in her three-year varsity career. 

Herlihy will face No. 15 seed Ravynn Anielski in the first round. After finishing 19 games under .500 in Anielski's sophomore season, she led the Panthers to a 17-9 record (11-1 in league games) as a junior.

She scored 19.2 points a game that year, adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.2 steals. Anielski was named the Times' All-Area MVP that year and she earned Ocean League MVP honors.

