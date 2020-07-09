No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona

Mission Prep grad Patrick Laird, who also grew up in Arroyo Grande, is the No. 2 seed.

Laird piled up 4,551 rushing yards in his days with the Royals, scoring 50 touchdowns on the ground. He had 3,117 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2013. He walked on at Cal and made the team, eventually topping 2,000 career rushing yards with the Golden Bears. He is currently in the NFL as a running back with the Miami Dolphins. He scored a rushing touchdown last season, the only player from the area to score an NFL touchdown last decade.

Laird will go up against No. 7 Emilio Corona, a 2020 graduate of San Luis Obispo High. Corona, a quarterback, led the school's recent resurgence, capturing 18 wins over two seasons. Corona accounted for 81 touchdowns over his final two campaigns.

No. 2 Patrick Laird, Mission Prep RB (2011-13) vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona, SLO QB (2017-19)

Laird's resume: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior). Played running back at Cal. Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.

Corona's resume: 281 for 508 passing for 4,635 yards; 56 TD passes, 21 INTs; 189 carries, 1,762 yards and 25 TDs; PAC 4 League MVP, Will play baseball at Washington.

