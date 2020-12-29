You are the owner of this article.
No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 14 Ryan McGready


Sheckherd, Walker take top PAC 8 honors
St. Joseph's JoJo Walker was named the PAC 8 League MVP for boys basketball in 2017. Walker averaged over 23 points and nearly eight assists per game for the Knights that year. He's a nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award.

 Len Wood, Staff file
CIF Playoffs: Knights gear up for Titans
St. Joseph senior JoJo Walker drives around Burroughs' Stefon Foster during a CIF Southern Section playoff game. Walker had 22 points and 14 assists in the Knights' 81-67 win. 

Walker faces former Righetti standout Ryan McGready in a battle of cross-town rivals. 

Walker earned the Times' All-Area MVP award in 2016 after helping the Knights win a CIF Southern Section championship. He was named the CIF divisional Player of the Year in 2016 as the Knights captured a school record 31 wins. 

Despite playing only three seasons at St. Joseph, Walker scored a 1,867 points in 93 career games, averaging just over 20 points a game. 

As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

McGready, a 6-foot-5 post player, led the Warriors to the CIF-SS Division 2AA title game in 2012. He helped the Warriors go 25-6 and make the CIF-SS divisional final, where they lost to Mayfair. 

Ryan McGready
Righetti Ryan McGready drives for a layup as St. Joseph's Keith Datu leaps for a block during a Jan. 28, 2011 game at Righetti High.

The Warriors also made the state tournament that year as McGready led the team in scoring and rebounding. McGready led the Warriors with 12 points in their 60-45 loss to Mayfair in the CIF title game.



