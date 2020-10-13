You are the owner of this article.
No. 3 Molly Schlemer vs. No. 14 Syenna Ramirez
Molly Schlemer 4.jpg

Righetti’s Molly Schlemer looks to make an outlet pass while guarded by SLO’s Hannah Kenny in a PAC 7 League game at Warrior Gym in 2009. Schlemer scored 16 points in the Warriors’ 42-40 victory.

Former Righetti standout Molly Schlemer is the No. 3 seed. The 6-foot-5 post averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds a game in her final season with the Warriors. She also blocked 2.5 shots a game.

At Cal Poly, Schlemer started all 32 games for the Mustangs during the 2013-14 season, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, all in under 30 minutes a contest.

022515SJHSvsRIB gb01.jpg

Syenna Ramirez averaged 17.1 points per game during her final season at St. Joseph High School in 2014-15. She was named the Times' All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. She scored 1,300 points in her St. Joseph career before playing at Hancock College.

Schlemer will face No. 14 seed Syenna Ramirez. She averaged over 17 points a game as a senior at St. Joseph, going from role player to the best player on her team.

Ramirez culminated her St. Joseph career with a 427-point senior season. In addition to scoring 17 points, Ramirez added 2.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game that season.

