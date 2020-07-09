No. 4 Bailey Gaither vs. No. 5 Garrett Owens

Former Paso Robles great Bailey Gaither is the No. 4 seed. Gaither caught 41 touchdown passes with the Bearcats and also led that team to a CIF title in 2014 (where they beat Mickey's Eagles in the semifinals). Gaither has gone on to play at San Jose State, where he has over 1,500 receiving yards with the Spartans.

No. 4. Bailey Gaither, Paso Robles WR (2012-15) vs. No. 5 Garrett Owens, Arroyo Grande WR/DB/K (2009-2011):

Gaither's resume: 2 for 3 passing, 54 yards, 1 TD; 63 carries, 396 yards, 6 TDs; 167 catches, 3,277 yards, 41 TD catches; 1,666 kick return yards; 5,546 all-purpose yards; 1 INT; 52 career TDs; won CIF Southern Section title at PRHS and named 2014 CIF Player of the Year. Entering sixth season at SJSU; 94 catches, 1502 yards, 14 TD catches at SJSU.

Owens' resume: 371 yards rushing, 4 TDs; 90 receptions, 1,363 yards, 12 TDs; 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions; 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal. Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.