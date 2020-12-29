You are the owner of this article.
No. 5 LeAndrew Knight vs. No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas
No. 5 LeAndrew Knight vs. No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas

021418 AG CHS b basketball 16.jpg
Cabrillo's LeAndrew Knight drives past Arroyo Grande's Gage Gomez to score in a first-round playoff game in 2018. Knight was voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year as a senior and the All-Area MVP as a junior.

Cabrillo grad LeAndrew Knight is the No. 5 seed. He faces form St. Joseph standout Gabrys Sadaunykas in the first round. 

Knight helped Cabrillo win four straight Los Padres League titles, going 55-1 in league games during his four seasons at CHS. The lone loss was a 67-57 defeat to rival Lompoc. 

Knight was named the Times' All-Area MVP in 2017 and was the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. He topped 1,000 points in his career and was named the LPL MVP in back-to-back seasons. 

Gabrys Sadaunykas 3
St. Joseph senior Gabrys Sadaunykas was named the 2016 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year after he averaged 16.2 points per game for the Knights, helping them to claim the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA championship. 

Sadaunykas, a native of Vilnius, Lithuania, was on the St. Joseph team with Walker that won the CIF title in 2015. 

Sadaunykas averaged 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists that year and earned PAC 8 League MVP honors.

No. 5 LeAndrew Knight vs. No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas

