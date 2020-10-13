You are the owner of this article.
No. 6 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 11 Danielle Morgan
No. 6 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 11 Danielle Morgan

Kaitlyn Flowers 1.jpg
St. Joseph guard Kaitlyn Flowers sets up the offense during a CIF playoff game against Fairmont Prep in March of 2014.

Kaitlyn Flowers is the No. 6 seed. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, Flowers averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.

As a sophomore, she scored 18 points a game, adding 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game and 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.7 steals per game as a junior.

Flowers meets former Lompoc High standout Danielle Morgan, the No. 11 seed who's currently at Hancock.

Lompoc holds off Nipomo for LPL girls basketball victory
Lompoc's Danielle Morgan shoots against Nipomo's Sidney Aguilera at the Titans' gym. Morgan scored 10 points in Lompoc's win.

Morgan topped 1,000 career points with the Braves, finishing her prep career with 1,186 points.

Morgan averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a senior.

No. 6 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 11 Danielle Morgan

