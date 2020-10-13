You are the owner of this article.
No. 7 Erin Jenkins vs. No. 10 Shnyia Tell
No. 7 Erin Jenkins vs. No. 10 Shnyia Tell

All-Area: Cabrillo's Jenkins overcomes challenges, goes back-to-back in winning MVP
Cabrillo High School's Erin Jenkins was named the girls basketball All-Area MVP for two consecutive years, in 2017 and 2018. She's the first nominee for Player of the Decade in girls basketball.

Erin Jenkins, the former Cabrillo standout, is the No. 7 seed. Jenkins and Beebe are the only back-to-back All-Area MVPs of this past decade.

Jenkins currently plays at Northwest Nazarene University. Jenkins averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a senior with the Conqs.

Pioneer Valley's Shnyia Tell gets a loose ball ahead of St. Joseph's Bridget Rigali during a game in the 2013-14 season. Tell was named league and All-Area MVP that year. 

Jenkins meets the No. 10 seed, Shnyia Tell, in the first round. Tell earned one All-Area MVP honor during her time at Pioneer Valley.

At 5-foot-10, Tell averaged 10 rebounds a game for her entire four-year varsity career. She averaged a double-double in both her junior and senior seasons.

Tell averaged 16 points, 13.3 rebounds as a senior with 2.6 steals per game.

