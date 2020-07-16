No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens

Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Garrett Owens, a placekicker entering at Arroyo Grande High School, was ranked as one of the nation's top kickers in 2010. He went on to win a…
Garrett Owen's career stats:
Rushing: 371 yards, 4 TDs
Receptions: 90 for 1,363 yards, 12 TDs
Defense: 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions
Kicking: 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal.
College: Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.
