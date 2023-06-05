The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is accepting nominations for the 2023 Spring Yard Beautification Contest before June 9.
According to the rules, nominations are welcome for houses, apartment entrances, HOA entrances, hotels, churches, businesses.
Yards nominated will be judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other criteria.
Only yards that display "curb appeal" will be considered, and no backyards, the rules read.
Members of the commission on Friday, June 9 will judge locations while driving around Lompoc looking at nominated homes.
Members of the community are encouraged to nominate themselves and other appealing locations within Lompoc’s city limits.
Yard nominations can be made by calling Lacy Perry at 805-875-8034 or emailing her at l_Perry@ci.lompoc.ca.us.