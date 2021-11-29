The popular Christmas carol "O Come, All Ye Faithful" traces its history back several centuries. While the lyrics to the song have been attributed to various authors, the text is most often credited to an 18th century English hymnist named John Francis Wade. While Wade may or may not deserve such credit, the earliest known written versions of the hymn, sometimes referred to as "Adeste Fideles," each include his signature.
"O Come, All Ye Faithful"
O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem;
Come and behold him born the King of angels;
O come, let us adore him; O come, let us adore him;
O come, let us adore him, Christ the Lord!
God of God, Light of Light;
Lo, he abhors not the virgin's womb;
very God, begotten not created;
O come, let us adore him; O come, let us adore him;
O come, let us adore him, Christ the Lord!
Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation,
Sing, all ye citizens of heav'n above;
Glory to God, all glory in the highest;
O come, let us adore him; O come, let us adore him;
O come, let us adore him, Christ the Lord!
Yea, Lord, we greet thee, born this happy morning:
Jesus, to thee be all glory giv'n;
Word of the Father, late in flesh appearing.
O come, let us adore him; O come, let us adore him;
O come, let us adore him, Christ the Lord!
Lyrics attributed to John Francis Wade
Lyrics courtesy of www.hymnary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.