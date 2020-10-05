Only one seat contested on Santa Maria Public Airport District board in Nov. 3 election

The terms of three Santa Maria Public Airport District directors are expiring this year, and all three incumbents want to return to the board, but only one is being challenged in the Nov. 3 general election.
Division 1 Director Chuck Adams and Division 3 Director Steven M. Brown are unchallenged in their bids for reelection and will automatically return to their seats.
But incumbent Director David E. Baskett is being challenged by Debbie L. Morawski to represent Division 5, an area roughly south of Santa Maria, including most of Orcutt and Los Alamos.
David Baskett
Baskett, 77, is seeking his third term, which he said will likely be his last, and while there are a number of things he said the airport needs, he has one project he would like to see come to fruition soon — bringing U.S. Customs Services back to the airport.
Santa Maria Public Airport had a U.S. Customs office until some previous board members decided they didn’t want it anymore.
“I’ve been working about four years to get a U.S. Customs office open so people can fly in here from any country,” Baskett said. “It would allow people to clear customs here to Mexico or Canada. We even get aircraft from Russia here.”
Baskett said clearing U.S. Customs in places like Los Angeles or Van Nuys, where agents can be unfriendly or hostile, can be an ordeal for people coming into the United States.
“We want their first stop to be Santa Maria, where they have a happy welcome to the United States,” he said, adding that would allow this area to become a “free trade zone,” where companies could bring in materials, assemble products and send them out duty-free.
He estimated the cost would be about $175,000 a year for a facility, a customs agent, a hazardous materials disposal system and a pilot and crew.
Baskett said Santa Maria has a large airport that can accommodate more aviation-related businesses that provide high-paying jobs, and he’d like to see a research park developed to attract high-end technology centers.
He would like to see the airport introduce “green” aviation fuels and become a renewable energy “island” that wouldn’t be dependent on the commercial energy grid and could supply the city with electricity if needed.
The airport should establish flight schools for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and commercial drones as well as search-and-rescue, firefighting and other special operations in addition to aircraft mechanic training, Baskett said.
He also wants to expand the U.S. Forest Service aerial firefighting base, provide better facilities for emergency helicopters, develop systems to protect the airport and aircraft from drones, increase airline service and restore the airport’s decaying historical buildings.
Baskett said he has lived in Santa Maria since 1984.
Among his qualifications, he lists his FAA commercial, airline pilot, instructor, aircraft mechanic and inspector licenses; pilot licenses in Peru and Germany; and an education in aerospace management.
He said he was a military combat pilot and instructor, has been commander of two military airfields, including one used by the president, was responsible for 10 control towers and worked with the FAA for approval of new radars.
Baskett is also running for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of trustees in the Nov. 3 election but said he won’t have to give up one of the seats if he wins both because the airport district is an independent district, the school board is under a different administration and the two boards have different meeting schedules.
Debbie Morawski
Morawski, a Santa Maria area lawyer, didn’t reply to requests for an interview or respond to questions about her campaign sent via email, but she earned an undergraduate degree from Cal Poly and her law degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego and has been a member of the California State Bar since 2007.
She was disciplined by the State Bar for violations of the Code of Ethics and the state Business and Professions Code in failure to adequately represent two clients, one in a case starting in 2010 and the other in 2013, and failing to respond to repeated letters and emails from the State Bar.
Her license to practice law was suspended, but that suspension was stayed and she was placed on two years probation.
Her license is currently active, according to the State Bar.
