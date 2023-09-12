Winegrape harvest along the Central Coast is ramping up this week, a few weeks later than the last couple of years.
I can recall many years starting to pick pinot noir around the third week of September, and chardonnay in mid-October near Los Alamos. It looks like that’s where we are this season. Mother Nature may have other plans for us.
Last week I attended a State Farm Bureau board meeting in Sacramento. I drove up the day before and stayed overnight so I would be there on time in the morning for the start of the meeting.
The last couple of times I have driven up, I stayed on Highway 101 to King City, where I detoured off onto Highway 25. A windy rural road that I used to take when I lived and worked on the Paicines ranch located about 50 miles north of King City.
As I entered the dry hills north of King City on Hwy. 25, I am always reminded of the John Steinbeck stories of dryland farming in the hills south of the Salinas Valley.
Not far down the road you come to the intersection where you can go east towards Coalinga or continue north toward Pinnacles National Park, Paicines, Tres Pinos, and Hollister further down the road.
Still a very rural area, it has just a few homes dotting the landscape that now includes pine trees and oaks among the rolling hills as you make our way further north. I always know I’m about halfway down Hwy. 25 when I pass the Bear Valley Grange building, nestled in some trees just below the roadway.
It was still being used when I traveled the road back in 1981, not sure if it is anymore.
About 15 miles down the road you enter the Cienega Valley, once home to the sprawling vineyards of Almaden Winery.
I remember my first time going up to meet Bob Law, the owner of the Paicines ranch for an interview.
I noticed a large billboard welcoming passersby to the “Wine Wonderland of Almaden”. Most of those vineyards are gone now.
Pretty soon I made my way past Bolado Park, home of the San Benito County Fair, through Tres Pinos. I headed down Fairview Road towards Hwy. 152 and Casa de Fruta.
I always enjoyed going to the picturesque, oak covered fairgrounds at Bolado Park when I lived up there. In one of my next columns, I will share my experience of announcing the rodeo during the fair.
It may have taken a little longer to get to Sacramento via Hwy. 25 and the Pacheco Pass, but it was far more relaxing. I used the same route coming home.
Now it’s time to get ready for harvest.