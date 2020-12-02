Ag at Large: Farming sense is often a gift

As recent increases in agricultural classes at colleges and universities are occurring, it’s time to consider why the interest in farming is expanding. It might be the result of a deep-seated interest in agriculture nurtured in farm kids, those who grow up on farms, and their finding nothing in today’s economy and society that matches farm life.
Early rising to milk cows, feed and tend other animals and the lore of complicated farm equipment are some of the avenues farm kids never forget, and seem to enjoy following for their lifetimes. Of course, it is unfair to suggest that all farm kids enjoyed the rigid schedules. With or without that satisfaction they may be today’s cab drivers, politicians or corporate captains.
Owning and displaying a prize-winning heifer, rabbit or rooster and gaining credit for it at county fairs and other competitions develops a pride in a farm youngster that can grow through a lifetime. It can also make him or her a confident and curious student or an obedient, balanced and dedicated employee.
A peek at a few of the other realities of farm life for kids helps explain why college classes are being expanded to develop more “farm ready” graduates. Farm kids who find themselves “home alone” occasionally seem to learn quickly how they can take advantage of the circumstance. Farms offer long “to do” lists that require little supervision but offer enormous satisfaction and reward. Animals make silent calls for human attention, offering nuzzles and grunts in appreciation. Farm kids seem to learn early how to satisfy animal expectations – even without close supervision.
Farm kids also seem to learn early how to make the best use of their time. They learn as they grow that they are members of a team, and with daily, even hourly, examples of teamwork by other family members they assume responsibilities and duties that contribute to the success of the farm unit, the family and their own welfare. Successful farms large and small provide a harmony of living that becomes a part of farm kids, a lasting and valuable ingredient.
Kids who grow up on a working farm are impressed at a young age that production and output are the farm’s purpose. In good weather and bad, in ideal and insufferable working conditions, in sickness and health, efforts must be focused on the welfare and success of the farm unit. Animals become ill, equipment breaks, irrigation systems fail, weather becomes unfavorable – still the farm’s well-being must be preserved. Family, employees, animals and production facilities must be restored and returned to normal operating conditions as soon as possible.
Something about farm living seems to create an extra measure of enjoyment when it’s holiday, vacation or celebration time. Some chores and responsibilities can be placed on hold, but schedules will be re-established as the holiday passes, as visiting relatives return home, as the new equipment or facility settles into its parking space.
Health and well-being are emphasized judiciously on the family farm. After all, the farm’s operation and financial strength depend on every member of the family and employees performing their functions on time and on schedule. Not surprisingly, athletic talent often emerges among both male and female members of farm families. Work in support of the family enterprise often uncovers or develops skills that might have been overlooked in a non-farm setting.
Is it any wonder that colleges and universities are finding new potential for education and personal development from well-focused farm kids? Well- trained leadership is on the way.
Don Curlee covers agriculture in California. He currently resides in Clovis.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!