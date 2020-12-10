Ag at Large: Pluots combine fruit features

Before the summer tree fruit season is gone for another year a few fortunate consumers might find the last vestige of California tree fruit production in a display of pluots in their produce department. They are sure to enjoy them, knowing only that each combines, as the name suggests, the best qualities of both plums and apricots.
For growers, most of them in Central California, pluots help extend their harvesting and shipping season by doing what comes naturally for both. Apricots traditionally ripen in early summer, with plums reaching maturity in the fall, some varieties in late fall. Breeders managed to combine the taste and texture features of both for production as late as November.
What the fruit breeders also captured in pluots is the deep, rich color characteristic of most plum varieties and the smooth, often glistening qualities of the fruit’s peel. All of the exterior qualities of pluots are supported by their deep flavor and juicy flesh.
Also appreciated by grower-producers of pluots is a built-in hardiness that allows a few major producers to harvest and offer them from thriving orchards as far north as Cashmere in Central Washington, possibly 1,000 miles north of California’s proclaimed Central Valley tree fruit capital. Consumers, of course, can cast all of the prior-mentioned aside, and just enjoy the taste and texture of several varieties of pluots.
But pluots are not the only fruits to bear names combining their major plant parents. Also available are plumcots, apriums, nectaplums, peacotums, and perhaps more that have not yet been catalogued. Each displays a different ratio of its parents’ characteristics. For example, apriums present a taste that is slightly more apricot than plum, and they have fuzzy skins, as their apricot parents do.
These fruit crosses were a specialty of Floyd Zaiger of Modesto, a plant pathology graduate of the University of California, Davis, and founder of Zaiger Genetics. He was considered a partner by Dave Wilson Nurseries, a major commercial supplier of fruit and nut tree plants for many years. Zaiger died in 2020, but the interspecific hybrids he developed are being perpetuated. Some of the lesser known varieties he developed include nectaplums and peacotums.
Consumers may not have access to all of the varieties developed in Zaiger’s lab, but many of them stand behind current frontrunners, ready to support them as commercial offerings when experimental growers have nurtured enough trees to make them economically viable. The double-named fruit varieties are testimony to the patience and determination behind development and presentation of attractive new fruit choices.
One of the principles that these episodes of fruit identification bring to mind is the amazing productivity of California’s great Central Valley, and the imagination and determination of people in and related to its agricultural production. Farmers are producers, but they receive and extend a great volume of imagination and determination by dedicated and talented professionals such as Floyd Zaiger who are part of the area’s famed resourcefulness.
The creative nature that gives rise to combining two elements into one might broaden to include the vegetable realm. Can you imagine “carrtatoes,” or “broccoflower,” or even spinuce”? If that takes place somebody is sure to come along to declare that they are all sustainable. That should prove that anybody who is so inclined can play the word game ... and win.
Don Curlee covers agriculture in California. He currently resides in Clovis.
